Found a gun in the woods in Georgia 5-year-old boy shot and killed a teenage brother
In Georgia 5-year-old boy shot his 12-year-old brother with a handgun that he found in the woods on the weekends. About it writes USA Today.
The police of the city of Griffin may 13, found 12-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the chest. Officers gave first aid, the boy was taken to hospital where he later died.
According to the statement, the victim, his brother and sister, aged respectively 5 and 7 years were in the woods when 5-year-old boy found a gun. Special investigators talked to the kid decided he thought it was a toy and shot his brother.
Police reported that officers conducted a search in the area where you found the gun. Bag with suspected drugs were found, but there was no gun.
In his statement to police Griffin said the shooting was likely “a tragic accident” and officers will now investigate who threw the weapon.
“We will pursue any and all other parties responsible for these actions”, — said the officials.
According to authorities, the gun was sent to the Bureau of investigation crime lab Georgia for analysis.
