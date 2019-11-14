Found a link between women’s snoring and cancer
Female snoring can be a sign of cancer. Conclusion this was done by Greek researchers from the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki.
Women who snore at night are at risk in connection with the incidence of cancer more often than snoring men, found the researchers. First of all, according to them, the probability to suffer from cancer increases in women who suffer from obstructive sleep apnea. This state is characterized by stop breathing while people are asleep, during which stops oxygen supply to internal organs. He suffers from sleep apnea, usually do not suspect about their violation, but in the morning such a person can feel fatigue and weakness, headaches. In addition, others on apnea may indicate his loud snoring.
“Snoring could be a signal of cancer. To a greater extent this applies to women,” stated the scientists.
They analyzed a database of patients suffering from sleep apnea, with information about 20 thousand patients over the age of 18 years. From 388 individuals were diagnosed with cancer, while often he was found in women (2.8% of cases, whereas among men and 1.7% of cases).
Also the analysis of the collected information allowed to determine the connection between snoring and heart disease. Scientists believe that snoring is common to people with sleep apnea, not only indicates problems with the cardiovascular system, but also may cause them.