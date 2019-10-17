Found a new “most beautiful girl in the world” — six-year-old Russian woman (photos, video)
The media “found” a new “most beautiful girl in the world”. British newspaper drew attention to the six-year-old model from Russia Alina Yakupov, has an army of fans on the social network Instagram. As informs edition Daily Mail, Alina came to the modeling business in four years. She has already participated in advertising campaigns of brands such as Gloria Jeans, Monnalisa Kids, Kids Yudashkin.
Fans of blue-eyed fair-haired Muscovite Alina love her “unearthly beauty”.
At the same time there are many unhappy that the child is deprived of childhood and too early starting a career as a model. They say the images show clearly the abuse of makeup and photoshop. And I believe that such images provoke pedophiles.
Christina Pimenova. And “the most beautiful girls twins in the world” recognized American Leah rose and AVK Marie Clements.
