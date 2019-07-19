Found a new way of dealing with bad habits

The organizers of the experiment, analyzed the place of residence of the participants and their way of life.

Найден новый способ борьбы с вредными привычками

Researchers from Plymouth University found the relationship bad habits, and place of residence.

The researchers explained that the painting, which sees a person regularly can affect his tendency to addictions. It turned out that the view from the window in a Park or in the cosy garden reduces psychological addiction to consumption of junk food, alcohol and Smoking.

Ironically, among those who have in the yard grew a lot of plants, there were fewer people with habits that are harmful to health.

Experts have concluded that the abundance of flowers and trees near the house are able to change the emotional background and helps to reduce stress. Getting rid of negativity, in turn, eliminates the need to combat it popular harmful ways.

