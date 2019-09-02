Found a tasty replacement for viagra
Enhance the potency can help a friend walnut
Scientists have found that one of my favorite snacks to beer able to cope with a delicate problem. It turned out that pistachios increase sexual desire and enhance pleasure from sex.
Pistachio can be called a wonderful walnut for men: they are delicious, drinkers and positively affect the potency due to the composition. They contain zinc and unsaturated fats, folic acid and arginine – an amino acid that dilates blood vessels and increases endurance writes VistaNews.ru
Zinc helps men to reproduce testosterone, the lack of which leads to impotence. Also, pistachios have phosphorus, protein and fiber. Healthy fats of nuts will not only the genital area, but also reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases.
To obtain the effect, it is sufficient to eat 100 grams of nuts daily for 3 weeks.