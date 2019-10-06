Found a way to avoid the neighbourhood with young children on the plane
Japan Airlines (JAL) has launched a new feature when booking seats on the plane, allowing you to know in advance where the children can sit.
Now when you select seats in the cabin, passengers can see the image of the child’s head in the places where the children are aged from eight days to two years. Thus, passengers who do not wish to go near the babies can choose a seat as far away from them, writes Tape.ru with reference to The Sun.
Twitter users were delighted by the innovation of the airline.
“Thank you, JAL, that warn me where in the plane on a 13-hour flight will sit screaming children. I think so we should do all. Two weeks ago I flew from new York to Doha, and next to me were three crying babies!” wrote one traveler.
“A century, I assert that we need flights for adults only! I’m even willing to overpay for the flight”, — said the other man.
“I totally agree! Thank You, Japan Airlines. If someone ever flown next to a screaming child in a confined space where there is no place to escape, then you know the desire to die. Now I will try to always choose JAL,” agreed another tourist.
