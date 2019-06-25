Found a way to live 10 years longer
British scientists have found a way to live 10 years longer. By following simple rules in 900 years, humanity will not die before 1000 years.
Gerontologist Aubrey de grey believes that any intelligent person knows about “side effect of health”, which is referred to as longevity. Now anyone can live 10 years longer.
Traveler from the USA Dan Buettner said that in the beginning of XX century average life expectancy was 39 years. In the 70s people learned to treat measles, tuberculosis, cholera, therefore, the dynamics improved. Now mankind because of the technology began to suffer from obesity, but the next stage of development will return to nature and move on to useful plant food.
Experts recommended to give up Smoking, go on a vegetable diet, to build cities for people, that is cyclists and pedestrians, make friends, and Pets.