Found a way to prevent anaphylaxis in people with allergies
Allergies can be life-threatening when it causes anaphylaxis, the extreme reaction with the narrowing of the Airways and sudden drop in blood pressure. Scientists have identified a subtype of immune cells that controls the production of antibody associated with anaphylaxis and other allergic reactions.
Scientists from Yale University and the Laboratory of genomic medicine Jackson discovered subtype of T cells — Tfh13. They were present in laboratory mice, which are bred to obtain a rare genetic immune disorder called DOCK8 immunodeficiency syndrome. In humans this leads to recurrent viral infections of the skin and respiratory system. Allergy and anaphylaxis associated with the production of high levels of high-affinity IgE antibodies that interact with allergens to stimulate allergic reactions. It turned out that in mice with DOCK8 deficiency discovered new follicular helper T cells, absent in normal rodents, which had produced a unique combination of chemical messengers called cytokines.
After the scientists attracted the mice with normal immune systems and were their respiratory and food allergens to cause severe allergic reactions leading to anaphylaxis. While non-allergic from rodent cells were not Tfh13 have allergic were Tfh13 and IgE with a high affinity. Through genetic manipulation experts prevented the development Tfh13 and found that the animals did not produce anaphylactic IgE antibodies to allergens. Later, the authors compared blood samples from people with peanut Allergy or respiratory organs with non-allergic volunteers. They learned that in patients with Allergy and related IgE were elevated levels of cell Tfh13.
The findings demonstrate that the cells Tfh13 responsible for the direction of b-cells producing antibodies, to generate high-affinity IgE, and that cells Tfh13 may be required in allergic disease, including anaphylaxis. Therapy aimed at cells Tfh13, can prevent the occurrence of anaphylaxis when the allergic person is exposed to allergen.