Found a way to stop the spread of cancer
American scientists have found a way to stop the spread of cancer.
The scientists found that the protein CEMIP encourages the blood vessels and immune cells to produce inflammatory molecules that contribute to the penetration of cancer into the brain.
Animal testing has shown that blocking the protein could inhibit a killer process and the distribution of maestas.
Experts say that death from cancer is most often associated with proliferation of cells in various organs. One of the most dangerous cases associated with metastases in the human brain.
Scientists hope that this study will help in the treatment of cancer.