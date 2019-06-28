Found an important distinction of humans from chimpanzees
Evolution has given the human body’s unique ability to accumulate fat.
It was unusual for other animals, including our closest “relatives”.
Biologists from Duke University (USA) analyzed the fatty tissues of different species of primates and found important differences at the DNA level.
It turned out that the genes that transform calories into fat cells and contribute to the rapid “burn” of stocks, a person is much less active than in chimpanzees and macaques, reports
Therefore, the human body retains excess (from our point of view) the weight and parted with him only as a result of enhanced physical activity.
In the body of primates living in the wild, usually present less than 9% body fat. In a healthy person fat can be twice.
It is known that the fat is brown and white. The first supports the release of heat and is extremely important for the body. The second is a kind of “fuel”, provides thermal insulation and physical protection.
During periods of abundant food, the white fat begins to grow, so he was particularly interested in researchers.
Genetic analysis revealed 780 segments of DNA, which in humans has been less active than in chimpanzees and macaques. A significant amount was associated with lipid metabolism.
Scientists have wondered why in this aspect of the evolution of humans and apes went their separate ways. They came to the conclusion that it’s all in the size of the brain.
Since splitting from a common ancestor, the human brain tripled in size. And the chimpanzee brain have remained virtually unchanged.
Well-developed nervous system requires a lot of energy and therefore our bodies began to accumulate additional “reserves” in the form of white fat.
But the authors of the study have not yet been able to identify a specific group of genes, which are responsible for this process is a subject for further research.
Previously, scientists came to the conclusion that common ancestors of humans and apes could survive just because of obesity: the ability to store fat helped them endure long periods of hunger.