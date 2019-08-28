Found another way to use vitamin D
Scientists have found another way of application of vitamin D in everyday life. Agree, as we have already mentioned, this vitamin is lacking for about 80 percent of Russian citizens due to the fact that they can’t be in the sun the allotted time.
In order to fully take vitamin D in the body medical researchers have suggested to add it to different foods. For example, the vitamin can be added to wheat flour. This reduces the fatigue, muscle pain and even the risk of developing heart failure.
We all know, remind physicians that vitamin D is produced in the body by ultraviolet rays. It depends on the process of assimilation products such as phosphorus, calcium, and it is completely metabolism.
Lack of this vitamin can lead to various negative consequences, such as damage to bone such as the development of diabetes. Its deficiency also can result in rickets, muscle weakness and depression.
In this regard, experts have proposed to enrich with vitamin D different foods. According to doctors, this will contribute to improving the health and well-being.