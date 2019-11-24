Found dead 28-year-old South Korean pop star (photos)
South Korean singer and actress GU Hara, also known as just’hara, was found dead in her apartment in Seoul. On the eve of the pop star published in Instagram photo of his latest in bed with the caption: “nighty night!”.
Cause of death not yet reported. As reported by Newsweek, the police are investigating. In may of this year, GU Hara tried to commit suicide. She was able to return to life in the hospital. The singer only two weeks ago returned to work and held several concerts.
GU Hara previously played in the group Kara. In 2015 the beginning of a solo career. She also starred in the TV series.
They’hara were close friends.
