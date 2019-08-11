Found doubles of Ukrainian stars in the world cat
It’s worth seeing.
Although the Day the cat is already behind, but that’s no reason to forget about pesistica. Officially declare that we worship the cult of cats not just one day a year, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to lux.fm.
So I decided to dare to compare your favorite four-legged and Ukrainian stars, no less charismatic than our smaller friends.
Here and Nadya Dorofeeva has become a real hot pussy and Nastya Kamensky tongue teased. But the main bonus was, of course, Oleg Vinnik. Flipping down and find their idols!
Potap
Olya Polyakova
MELOVIN
Nastya Kamensky
Nadia Dorofeeva
Olga Sumskaya
Oleg Vinnik
