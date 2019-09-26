Found Honda Civic with a mileage of more than 1.6 million kilometers
Honda cars are very reliable. With proper care and regular maintenance they can run hundreds of thousands of kilometers. But it seems in the US were a true record. Sedan Honda Civic 2006 release has driven more than 1 million miles or 1.6 million kilometers.
There is a legend that Honda cars can cover distances comparable to the journey from the earth to the moon and back. The Honda Civic sedan from Ohio for 13 years of his life managed to pass this way twice. In 2006 the car was purchased new from a dealer and since then faithfully ministered to his first and only owner. The sedan has retained the original motor and transmission. On the digital odometer is placed only a six-digit number, so there is “999 999 miles”. In fact, according to the trip computer mileage “Civica” is 1 001 043 1 mile or 611 022 km. This is not the limit. The owner continues to ride it every day.
All this time, Honda Civic has been regularly serviced at the same authorized dealer where it was purchased. All the data documented, the history of the car is crystal clear. The owner regularly changed brake pads and rotors, and spark plugs. The only serious thing that required replacing the head gasket of the engine block at 500 000 miles.
Honda cars often boast six-digit mileage, but so far the memory of masters dealer services in Ohio still has not gone away. The Manager of the service Department says: “Here is a good example that if you care about your car, she cares about you.” The owner came in for an oil change every 3 – 4 months and strictly adhered to the maintenance schedule. It is also known that he is not going to sell my Honda Civic in the near future.