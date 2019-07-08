Found in Smolensk the remains may belong to the nearest ally of Napoleon
Archaeologists have discovered during excavations in Smolensk human remains that may belong to one of the closest associates of the Emperor of France Napoleon I Bonaparte – General Gudino. It is reported on Monday, RIA “Novosti” with reference to Vice-President of Fund of development of Russian-French historical initiatives Maria Katasonova.
The remains were found during excavations in the Royal Bastion, built in the period of the Polish occupation of Smolensk in the years 1620-1630. During the Patriotic war of 1812 in this place of fierce fighting.
Katasonova announced that General Gudin died from a mortal wound in the battle of valutina mountain, and were buried in the territory of the “Royal Bastion”. In addition, among the found remains of no left foot – the warlord lost her battle, why later died. Also, archaeologists have found the walls and nails of a coffin in which was buried the commander.
Vice-President of the Foundation noted that to speak with confidence about the affiliation of the remains until DNA examination. Analyses comparing genetic material plan to take the direct descendant of the General who has already agreed to arrive to Russia. If it turns out that the remains belong to Gudino – they will be reburied in France with all the honors.
Charles-étienne de La Guden one’s Les sablonnieres is one of the most famous French generals. His name is twice mentioned on the arc de Triomphe in Paris. Guden participated, particularly in the battle of Friedland, and in the battles of Landshut, EMule and Wagram.