Found in the Mitsubishi Pajero replacement
The Japanese company Mitsubishi, it seems, decided on the replacement of the legendary Pajero.
According to the Australian publication CarAdvice, from the legendary Pajero will make family crossover with a new name.
It hinted operating officer of the company Mitsubishi Ashwani Gupta. The transformation of the car will happen in the next two to three years.
The representative of the brand also paid attention to the fact that while the fate of the Pajero finally resolved. Thus produce the serial SUV in the future, Mitsubishi is not going to.
Currently, Mitsubishi and Nissan are working together on the creation of a common scalable platform that will be used in the production models, segments C and D. This framework is particularly intended for the new Outlander SUV and other.
Now Mitsubishi Pajero can still be purchased in 70 countries around the world, but the days of models actually considered. Modernization of technically middle-aged crossover is extremely costly and is unlikely to pay off.