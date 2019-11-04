Found love: the star of “the Matrix” Keanu Reeves showed a new girlfriend (photo)
Known 55-year-old Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves recently appeared in the spotlight of the guests who came to the Art Museum on the charity of artistic and cinematic event.
Despite the presence of many spectacular ladies, all with a great interest watched a 46-year old artist Alexander Grant, writes the newspaper “Seven days” referring to People.
It is reported that Grant appeared at the event as the official companion Reeves, who usually comes to these events alone or with my sister. Moreover, the actor and the artist didn’t just go out there and not hiding it from anyone, gently holding hands. And from time to time, Keanu and Alexandra exchanged adoring glances.
At the same time, the publication, this is not the first joint appearance of the Reeves and Grant. Lovers are familiar with “forever”, says one of the pals of the actor. In any case, they are well aware of each other for more than eight years. Indeed, in 2011, Keanu attracted Alexander to the design of the first collection of his poems. It is well illustrated and the second collection, which appeared on the shelves five years later.
However, until recently it was thought that the Grant and Reeves — just friends and business partners. But last month, when they appeared together in one of the restaurants in Los Angeles, noticed that the actor and his companion kept not as friends. She all time whispered in his ear and clearly was flirting with him. But on leaving the restaurant, the paparazzi caught them in the moment when Alexander put his head on the shoulder of Keanu… Reeves looked absolutely peaceful. Then appeared the first rumors that Resv survivors at the time of the double tragedy — the death of his newborn child and the death of a friend finally found happiness in his personal life.
