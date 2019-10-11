Found oil at one time: the network is significant compared Dubai and Surgut (photo)
October 11, 2019 | News | No Comments|
In Dubai city of the United Arab Emirates, the oil found in the same year that the Russian Surgut. The price of this energy source largely depends on the prosperity of the UAE and the Russian Federation. Maxim Mirovich posted on Twitter pictures from both cities taken in our days.
The presented photos clearly show the difference in the standard of living of the two cities who once had the same starting position for development. Image once again demonstrate how effectively different countries can use the wealth of its subsoil.
. The Russian ban on exports to Ukraine of oil products, has appeared, has practically no threat.
