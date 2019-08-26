Found on the Mars rock was named in honor of the band The Rolling Stones
During the study the surface of Mars, a robotic device American space Agency NASA called InSight found the stone. A little later the experts of the national control gave discovery the “name” of the legendary British rock band the Rolling Stones.
The musicians of The Rolling Stones learned the news about the available in their Arsenal rock on Mars from American actor and producer Robert Downey Jr. He approached the band during a concert in California, and soon this became known to the audience. Mick Jagger from the stage in Pasadena told the fans that finally their music is made up of Mars, which was due to NASA.
In the aerospace Agency said that The Rolling Stones, conquered the entire planet, must now “learn” new territory, at least in the form of a stone on the surface of the red planet. Robert Downey, Jr., this event was shown on the page in Instagram, posting a video in which InSight is “rolling stone”, namely the so translated is the title of the British cult band.