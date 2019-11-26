Found the corpse of the daughter of UFC fighter Harris, missing a month ago (photos)
In the United States found the remains of a human body, which most likely belonged to Anna Blanchard, a 19-year-old stepdaughter of a UFC fighter Walt Harris.
“I can confirm human remains were found in Macon County. There is good reason to believe that they belong to Ana Blanchard”, — quotes CBS 42 district attorney Brandon Hughes.
Walt Harris stepdaughter Anna
College student in Alabama Anna Haley Blanchard did not return to the hostel on October 24. As told by her roommate, law enforcement officers, in the last message in the social network, the girl wrote that is some guy.
Soon, the police found the car of Blanchard (a black Honda CR-V SUV) in 88 kilometers from the school. During the search, investigators found traces of violence.
At first, the police found the car of propavshej
When I conducted the search for the girls, Walt Harris withdrew from the fight with the Dutchman Alistair Overeem, who was supposed to be the main event of UFC on ESPN 7 on 7 December in Washington (in July 2019, the Harris played the last game and with 12 seconds put with a knockout Russian Alexey Oleynik).
At the same time 25 thousand dollars, but Ani gave UFC President Dana white. Champion promotions light heavyweight champion Jon Jones added another 25 thousand. Just on the rescue operation gathered about 100 thousand dollars.
According to CBS 42, the police have detained a suspect in the murder of the girl. They found 30-year-old resident of Montgomery Ibrahim Yazid, who at the time of the abduction was under bail as he was charged with attempted kidnapping and murder in another state. There is reason to believe that Yazid was the associates.
A suspect in the murder of a girl Ibrahim Yazid
.
Photo Instagram, cbs42.com
