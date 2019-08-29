Found the recipe for increasing potency

| August 29, 2019 | Health | No Comments
Experts have made special recipes that will help man to cope with problems with potency.

Найден рецепт повышения потенции

It is noted that a good prevention for sexual power is the use of pumpkin seeds. They should be eaten on an empty stomach and a few pieces. Also useful pumpkin seed oil.

Problems will help to cope and ginger root. It should be crushed and the obtained powder add honey in the ratio – 1 tablespoon of honey plus half a teaspoon of ginger. The mixture needs to move and take a half teaspoon 2-3 times a day before meals with cool water.

To increase potency can the parsley, coriander and Basil. These spices could be added to various dishes and fill with vegetable oil.

