Found the recipe for increasing potency
August 29, 2019 | Health | No Comments|
Loading...
Experts have made special recipes that will help man to cope with problems with potency.
It is noted that a good prevention for sexual power is the use of pumpkin seeds. They should be eaten on an empty stomach and a few pieces. Also useful pumpkin seed oil.
Problems will help to cope and ginger root. It should be crushed and the obtained powder add honey in the ratio – 1 tablespoon of honey plus half a teaspoon of ginger. The mixture needs to move and take a half teaspoon 2-3 times a day before meals with cool water.
To increase potency can the parsley, coriander and Basil. These spices could be added to various dishes and fill with vegetable oil.