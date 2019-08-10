Found the relationship between dairy products and risk of cancer
The most dangerous fat dairy products.
Experts have identified the drink that could trigger breast cancer. In their opinion, the danger of fatty dairy products.
Breast cancer is a common disease. Scientists have found traces of tumors even in ancient Egyptian mummies. Currently, doctors are highly likely to improve the patient’s recovery, if the symptoms were first detected in the early stages.
However, the study revealed a group of products, which can cause the development of disease. We are talking about cheese, cheese and milk. The fat contained in them, may affect malignant cells and accelerate their growth. Nutritionists told me how exactly this process occurs.
It turned out, fatty foods encourage the growth of intra-abdominal fat, and that in turn leads to the production of hormones progesterone and estrogen. When their number exceeds the norm, it could trigger disruptions in the body.
Scientists recommend not to abuse this group of products, making your diet moderate and balanced.