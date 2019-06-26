Found the remains of a crocodile that hunted dinosaurs
Paleontologists have discovered a new species of ancient reptiles whose fossilized bones discovered in the opal field lightning ridge in New South Wales (Australia).
The creature that lived 100 million years ago and named Isisfordia molnari, recognized as one of the oldest direct ancestors of modern crocodiles, according to
Adults grew to a half to two meters in length, were semi-aquatic way of life and attacked their prey from an ambush – their living descendants.
Scientists came to the conclusion that the main prey of the prehistoric CROC were small dinosaurs, such as Weewarrasaurus.
Interestingly, the first fragments of the remains of Isisfordia molnari, part of a jaw with fangs, was discovered in 1917.
While paleontologists still knew little about the evolution of crocodiles and identified the find wrong.
In the early 2000-ies of the local residents was presented to the Museum a fragment of the back of the skull, but it was still too little for research.
The breakthrough came in 2006, when Australia have unearthed well-preserved remains of another species of ancient crocodiles: Isisfordia duncani.
The researchers compared the fossilized bones and came to the conclusion that they belong to the same genus, although have some differences.
The findings allowed us to establish an important fact: the group from which evolved modern crocodilians originated 30 million years earlier than expected – in the middle of the Cretaceous period.
Earlier it was reported that in Argentina found a complete skeleton of an ancient crocodile the age of 70 million years.