Found the worst way to find out the sex of the baby: for this pair in the US took the Hippo
The network has become popular a short video from Twitter, where the couple feeds a watermelon Hippo. And all anything, but this trip to the zoo took them in order to find out the sex of their unborn child.
Apparently, the woman had pre-filled watermelon colored jelly blue (which symbolizes the sex of the boy) and decided to arrange a surprise for her husband. Feeding watermelon to the animal, she made him a real delight. Here are just users of the social network called the idea of the worst way to find out the sex of the baby.
I did it. I found the worst gender reveal. pic.twitter.com/37b5GkrTbN
— Ana Bretón (@missbreton) September 21, 2019
The footage shows how a man throws watermelon straight into the jaws of a Hippo. Animal crack it, and inside poured the blue jello. So the future father knew that very soon his wife would bear him a son.
“Yes!” loudly he cried on video and immediately hugged his wife. Users, of course happy for the couple, but in relation to the animal considered the act foolish.
“I found him. The worst way to find out the sex of the unborn child,” wrote one of the wearer Twitter.