Found what diet useful in type II diabetes
Low carb diet with increased protein and fat in the diet improves glycemic control in patients with type II diabetes. This is evidenced by the research of experts from the Danish Bispebjerg hospital together with the staff of the Aarhus and Copenhagen universities, published in the journal Diabetologia.
To participate in the study were involved in 28 patients of the hospital Bispebjerg with type II diabetes, which has been observed within 12 weeks. Within six weeks, the volunteers followed the standard diabetic diet. Next, they had to change the diet towards low carbohydrate, high protein and moderately high fat content.
It turned out that the second type of diet improves glycemic control by reducing the level of sugar in the blood, including in the long term. In addition, there were beneficial effects of this diet on the metabolism of fat.