Four absolutely useless, but delicious meals
It is considered that the cereal is incredibly nutritious product. But in fact there are types of cereals that are completely pointless. At least four cereals do not carry any good. View exactly what is food?
Semolina
If you went to kindergarten, remember that semolina were fed almost every morning. The same goes for camps, resorts, recreational facilities. It is believed that this cereal is extremely useful for children. And the thing is that it is nutritious, nourishing and high-calorie. But there’s a slight catch.
Recent research shows that the benefits in the ladle bit. Grits, which is cooked the porridge, made from the inner layer of the wheat grain. Accordingly, the valuable cereal is devoid of roughage. Also manke little vitamins and minerals, and the ratio of mineral acids in the ladle is not balanced. But what it enough starch and carbohydrates. In other words, in the frequent use of such cereals can develop obesity. It just do not eat for diabetics and those suffering from gastrointestinal disorders.
Rice porridge
About this mess too, there’s been a lot of talk. Partly people are right in assuming that rice porridge useful. But the fact is that for the most part we eat white polished rice. In this form, grains have very little vitamins and minerals. In brown them slightly more. Therefore, there is such a mess is practically useless.
Oatmeal
We are talking only about the instant oatmeal. It is very often sold in this form, causing a storm of positive emotions among consumers. Because it does not need to cook long, so you can save time. But there is such a mess is useless. Only oatmeal, made with whole grains, is healthy and tasty. It includes many minerals, vitamins and fiber. It is ideal for removing toxins from the body and also neutralize toxins, cholesterol, problems with the gastrointestinal tract.
Millet porridge
And finally the leader of our anti-ranking: millet porridge. Useful in it is extremely small, since it does not contain the essential amino acids. It is absolutely useless in terms of human health.
Medikforum