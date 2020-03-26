Four clubs in the Bundesliga will allocate 20 million euros by the German football clubs
Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Leverkusen and RB Leipzig are going to provide financial assistance to other clubs in Germany, according to Bild.
The clubs will allocate 20 million euros in aid to the German clubs who will need financial support during a pandemic coronavirus.
Note, all these 4 clubs played in the Champions League season 2019/20.
The basis of the budget of these donations will make payments from UEFA for the participation of these teams in this tournament (12.5 million euros) for the implementation of television rights.
However, the management of Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Leipzig and Bayer decided to withdraw these payments and send them to help Fund other clubs in Germany. Also clubs will add to the General Fund of 7.5 million euros of its own funds.
The decision by the club, which will be provided financial assistance from this Fund, will assume leadership of the Bundesliga.