Four new York city police officers committed suicide in three weeks
Already four members of the NYPD have committed suicide over the past three weeks.
All levels of government, police, commenting on the situation, stressed the need for the police to take care of your mental health, writes NBC New York.
Officer of the 50th precinct in the Bronx, Kevin Preuss, who has worked in law enforcement for 24 years, June 27, was shot at his home on long island. He is survived by his wife and children.
Frank Dowling, a psychiatrist and medical Advisor at POPPA is a confidential non-profit program of assistance to police officers in new York- in his tweet urged the officers not to hide their problems and ask for help.
“The fourth suicide of a new York city police officers in a very short period of time. Police officers new York city — look in the mirror — look closely at his colleague. Ask for help. Ask your partner if he was okay. Ask them to help. POPPA. It’s confidential. This career redemption. The family’s salvation. Saving a life,” wrote Dowling.
Killed the officer Preuss saved the life of a man who suffered a heart attack near Dunkin’ Donuts in Manhattan three days before Christmas in 2016.
Later, priss told me that after the incident he and his partner visited the rescued man, who worked as a security guard Manhattan College.
“I always liked that part of being a COP when you actually help someone. We often meet what you call the lifting work, when we help elderly people who fall out of bed is the part of work that I like,” said then prays.
The death of that officer followed the suicide on 5 June officer Stephen Silks; June 6, suicide ended the life of detective Joseph Calabrese, and on June 14 itself, killed 29-year-old officer Michael Caddy worked in the 121st district in Staten island.
After the death of Silks and Calabrese, with the interval of one day police Commissioner of new York James O’neill urged the police to seek help if they have suicidal thoughts.
He also sent a letter to all 55 000 officers and civilian employees of the NYPD, which said: “Before you can take care of others, you will need to take care of themselves. Seeking help is never a sign of weakness — a sign of great strength.”
The problem of suicides of police officers is important not only for new York. Survey I-Team conducted among police officers across the country, showed that 78% of respondents experiencing critical stress at work, and 68% admitted that stress led to the appearance of their emotional problems.
16% said they had thoughts of suicide. Despite these figures, nine out of ten officers said that the request for assistance is a shame.
O’neill is urging all police stations often talk about this and to stress the normality and the need for psychological assistance for police officers.
O’neill asks police officers in new York who need help to call the hotline of the employee assistance Department by telephone 646-610-6730.