Four police officers were sentenced for stealing the statue from “Scarface” from a drug dealer (PHOTO)

Loading...

Four police officers from Toronto confessed to the theft of a statue of the character Tony Montana from the movie ”Scarface” from a drug dealer.

The police belong to the Department for combating drugs of the regional police Saw. The officers pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to obstruct justice.

The accused officers Richard Rerry, Damian Savino, Mihai Muresan and Sergeant Emanuel Pinheiro resigned from the force as part of the transaction about recognition of fault.

24 Jun 2014 Terri made one meter high wooden statue from the vault of Lowell Somerville in Toronto, while the other three officers watched.

The prosecution calls the theft a “dumb and immature” and attribute it more to the drawing than to the serious charges, however, in their opinion, lie in court was a serious offense.

The judge decided on a 12-month suspended sentence for police officers, including six months of house arrest.