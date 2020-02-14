Four seconds separated Pidgrushnoy from medals at the world biathlon championship (updated)
Olena Pidhrushna
At the world championship on biathlon in the Italian Antholz – Anterselva hosted the second race of the sprint in women.
The victory was again won by the representative of Norway olsbu Marte Roseland did not prevent even 1 miss on the shooting range.
Silver medal at the American Susan dunklee, who kicked 10 of 10 targets and defeated Norwegian less than seven seconds.
For “bronze” sparked a desperate struggle between the Ukrainian Olena Pidhrushna and Czech Lucie Horvathova.
In the end, Pidhrushna didn’t have 4 seconds to the coin.
Update. One of the few athletes who shot clean in the race, was Vita Semerenko. Feet however, the Ukrainian lost to the opponent a lot and are unable to rise above the 11-th place, which is still regarded as a success.
Let us add that all Ukrainian women are caught in a pursuit race, which will take place on Sunday.
The results of the race:
- Olsbu Marte Roseland (0+1) 21:13,1
- Susan Dunklee (0+0) +6,8
- Lucius Charvatova (1+0) +21,3
- Olena Pidhrushna (1+0) +25,6
…
- 11. Vita Semerenko (0+0) +46,4
- 22. Julia Jim (2+0) +1:05,4
- 36. Valj Semerenko (0+2) +1:31,3