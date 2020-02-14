Four seconds separated Pidgrushnoy from medals at the world biathlon championship (updated)

February 14, 2020

Четыре секунды отделили Пидгрушную от медали на чемпионате мира по биатлону (обновлено)

Olena Pidhrushna

At the world championship on biathlon in the Italian Antholz – Anterselva hosted the second race of the sprint in women.

The victory was again won by the representative of Norway olsbu Marte Roseland did not prevent even 1 miss on the shooting range.

Silver medal at the American Susan dunklee, who kicked 10 of 10 targets and defeated Norwegian less than seven seconds.

For “bronze” sparked a desperate struggle between the Ukrainian Olena Pidhrushna and Czech Lucie Horvathova.

In the end, Pidhrushna didn’t have 4 seconds to the coin.

Update. One of the few athletes who shot clean in the race, was Vita Semerenko. Feet however, the Ukrainian lost to the opponent a lot and are unable to rise above the 11-th place, which is still regarded as a success.

Let us add that all Ukrainian women are caught in a pursuit race, which will take place on Sunday.

The results of the race:

  1. Olsbu Marte Roseland (0+1) 21:13,1
  2. Susan Dunklee (0+0) +6,8
  3. Lucius Charvatova (1+0) +21,3
  4. Olena Pidhrushna (1+0) +25,6

  • 11. Vita Semerenko (0+0) +46,4
  • 22. Julia Jim (2+0) +1:05,4
  • 36. Valj Semerenko (0+2) +1:31,3

