Four symptom of “silent” heart attack
A heart attack is one of the most common causes of deaths in the world, so it is important to know the early signs of problems.
Many have heard about the major signs of infarction such as acute chest pain, speech disorder, dizziness, etc.
Scientists at Harvard University told how to recognize a “silent” heart attack. According to them, most often, this attack is fast and imperceptible to humans. This increases the risk of reinfarction, which can lead to irreversible consequences.
In any case, the heart begins to work less, it appears the scars, experts say.
The symptoms of “silent” heart attack include: prolonged discomfort in the center of the chest, shortness of breath, sudden cold sweat and discomfort in the back, chest, arms, neck or jaw.
Also heart attack can specify the constant dizziness and nausea. Better to be safe and get tested, suggest doctors.