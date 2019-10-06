Four unusual, but common reasons for excess weight
The list of reasons that can lead to excess weight, is very large. Among these reasons there are circumstances that may surprise many.
The diversity of the diet. This unusual cause of obesity pointed out by American scientists from the University of Texas. Many people try to eat as diverse as possible, tend to try and enjoy different flavors. According to scientists, the consumption of different products can have a negative effect on metabolic processes. A varied diet, they note, can sharply change the blood pressure and blood glucose, increasing the risk of developing active adiposis has. The human desire to eat several different dishes is a major factor violations in the activities of the body.
Improper sleep. Doctors say that the appearance of extra weight contributes to a later fall asleep. In the body it reduces the concentration of the hormone leptin that is responsible for the feeling of satiety and simultaneously increases the production of ghrelin, which is associated with a sense of appetite and hunger. The man begins to eat more, not controlling it.
Self-confidence. Researchers from Argentina have come to the conclusion that people in most cases overestimate their ability to control the processes of food consumption. Similarly, people are not able to control the drug addiction and anger, they said. After some experimentation, experts have stated that self-confident people, who appreciate his ability to stand firm and condemn the more faint of heart, just themselves and not able to control his impulses. The most self-confident people often become victims of their impulsive behavior, and that includes food. Being fed they can still use the dishes or products that they find attractive.
TV, computer or smartphone. People who have the habit of eating, looking at the screen, have an increased risk of overweight. Distraction occurs, and the person eats more variety of foods. According to scientists, while eating in front of the screen of the device is a memory failure, that is, the body’s ability to remember what he ate, is reduced. This is due to the fact that the brain is not focused on the absorption of nutrients, and is forced to further process some information.