Four ways to live longer
Those who want to be a survivor, be sure that the body receives enough so-called “longevity vitamins” and essential trace elements.
Vitamins. To live longer, you need to provide the body with sufficient quantity of certain trace elements, this writes the “Rossiyskaya Gazeta”. These substances:
- Magnesium. To replenish the magnesium you need daily, since it is actively excreted in the urine. With a sufficient level of magnesium decreases the risk of stroke, heart failure, and diabetes. The allowance of magnesium for men is 350 mg per day for women and 300 mg. of magnesium Sources: eggs, spinach, buckwheat, cereal, rice, almond, soy.
- Chrome. Important for healthy metabolism and proper absorption of glucose, a sufficient amount of it protects against cravings for sweets. The normal chrome: 150 mg per day. Sources: buckwheat, millet, liver, legumes, potatoes, broccoli, cauliflower.
- B vitamins To preserve youthful it is important to maintain in the form of muscle, and this requires a wealth of vitamin B6. Another representative of the group, vitamin B1, important for the control mechanisms for appetite and protect against weight gain. Also required for the longevity of vitamin B12, which is associated with vitality and energy. The sources of these vitamins in buckwheat, liver, fish, seafood, egg yolks.
The refusal of sugar. First of all, you need to abandon the habit of putting sugar in drinks and snack foods with sugar – candy, cookies, cupcakes, etc. With an excess of sugar increases glucose and insulin in the blood, which promotes fat accumulation, including visceral internal fat, which causes chronic vascular inflammation and related diseases.
Physical activity. Without fiznagruzki muscle with age tablet lose weight, which accelerates the aging process. Thus, according to the researchers, to improve the condition of muscles and bones even, doing strength exercises a few minutes a day. In General, specialists recommend to combine cardio with short weight-lifting exercises, for example, with dumbbells.
Sleep. Life extension professionals are strongly advised to refuse late at night, go to bed and Wake up at the same time, and an hour before sleep to stop watching TV and to use the gadgets. These simple measures will allow to improve the quality of sleep, lack associated many dangerous diseases, including hypertension, stroke and diabetes.