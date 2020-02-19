Fourcade won the first individual gold medal in the world Championships 2020 biathlon (video)
In Italian Antholz-Anterselva was the 7th race of the biathlon world Championships – men’s individual race on 20 km with four firing lines.
The victory was won by the overall leader of the current world Cup season Martin Fourcade.
The Frenchman, with one penalty on the shooting ranges managed by 57 seconds ahead of Norwegian Johannes boe, who made one too much.
“Bronze” went to the Austrian Dominique Landertinger, purely to shoot at the shooting range (+1.22).
Ukrainian biathletes failed – the best of the Ukrainians Sergey Semenov is located in the third ten.