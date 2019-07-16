Fourteen of the facts, the unifying brand of all girls
Of course, every girl is unique. But there are a number of traits that unite them all completely.
If you are a woman, you will surely find in these fourteen facts yourself.
Some of the candy hidden away as a secret stash
Torn tights that you can wear under jeans
Old, but very favorite shirt to sleep
Lovely dress that is nowhere to wear
Huge closet, nothing to wear
A collection of the most favorite things
Jeans on occasion, if I can lose weight
Purse has it all: even drugs for all occasions
A bunch of jewelry, which is a shame to put on and throw a pity
“One day I will figure it, but not today”
Sad playlist, ice cream and tears
The jars of cream that will be useful
Very expensive underwear
The most favorite and comfortable shoes
Regret about your choice
The look that could kill