Fox stole the phone of the guy who decided to photograph her
The animal did not like the paparazzi.
Scot Dylan Holborn noticed that near his work began to appear regularly Fox. This opportunity is a sin not to use it, and he decided to try to film her on video. Not much happened, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to NV.
Although the guy is probably happy.
At first, Dylan just photographed the animal, which is not particularly afraid of boys and even a little posed.
That Dylan was not enough — he wanted to shoot the Fox in the video. For this, he hid the phone near the place where the animal had to lie down, and himself nearby.
As it turned out, the phone was hidden well enough. And soon became the property of Fox.
“She grabbed the phone and ran into the woods. I had to chase her, after what I’ve been looking for it in the tall grass,” says guy.
He was lucky — the Fox pretty quickly dropped the phone, which recorded the time of the abduction.
hronika.info