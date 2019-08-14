Frame Haval H9 renewed and refreshed
The Chinese dealers have started taking orders for the new SUV Haval H9. The car got a locking front differential and externally has a completely revised front part of the body with led optics.
SUV Haval H9 has been updated for the second time in two years. Previous restyled version introduced in may 2017. Then the car practically has not changed in appearance, but received a new interior and engines. Now the update has affected the appearance of the model. Haval H9 can be recognized by its different grille and a fully led headlamps, which replaced the bi-xenon.
Among the technical new things can be called the emergence of push lock the front differential. In off-road mode now has a special function, when podnimayutsya rear relative to the rotation wheel, which improves agility and reduces the turning radius. Upgraded 2-liter “turboservice” T-GDI learned to “digest” the 92-th gasoline. This changed its dynamic characteristics. Capacity decreased from 245 to 224 horsepower, while peak torque is, on the contrary, increased from 350 to 385 Nm. The engine is paired with 8-band “automatic” ZF. Later in sale of diesel Haval H9 with the same 190-horsepower turbo diesel 2.0 CRDi.
In the cabin is updated instrument panel, becoming fully electronic, there’s a new media system with a larger 9-inch touchscreen and seats with diamond stitching. Adaptive cruise control has got a withholding system in the lane. In the list of options appeared off-road cruise control that works at speeds of 5 – 12 km/h. Chinese dealers have already started taking orders for the new Haval H9. Prices range from 30 to 39 thousand dollars.