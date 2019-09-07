Frame Nissan Terra 2019, there was an updated version
The brand decided to refresh frame SUV based on the pickup Navara. One would imagine that this is the version of a pickup truck with a closed Board, but brand Nissan went the other way. The model has already arrived in many countries of the world, and while riding on the domestic market of Japan. The frame of the SUV Terra has all the chances to get to the external market and with great success.
The Terra SUV after the upgrade has improved multimedia support remote control via a smartphone app, as well as a large supply of additional options. External differences are also present in the form of a massive body kit and tier of optics. Grille acquired a family Nissan shapes.
The interior of the Nissan Terra is also virtually no different from the pickup Navara. The center console is no different. Control unit climate control unit has not undergone changes. Dashboard has become completely virtual. The podkapotka is motors, popular on full-size SUV Japanese manufacturer: a 2.5 petrol to 184 l/s and 2.5 diesel 190 l/s. powertrains are combined with 6МКПП or 7АКПП. Default drive with rear plug-in front end.
Nissan Terra has a length 4882 mm. the Wheelbase is stretched up to 2850 mm. In the Arsenal listed as 6 airbags, leather interior, climate 3 zones, ABS, EBD, teaching assistant of descent/ascent control, tire pressure, all-round visibility and Parking sensors.