Framed dad: son applauded Messi penalty Barcelona (photo, video)
For the first season victory of “Barcelona” defeated in a duel of the championship of Spain “Deportivo” — 5:2 (Griezmann, 41, 50, Perez, 56, Alba, Vidal, 60, 77 — Fekir, 15, morón, 79), it is not healthy leaders attack the Catalan giants Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez watched from the stands of the camp Nou.
While star players came to the match with their sons, dressed in t-shirts of my favorite club. However, during the match, Leo was a little confused by recompensing his middle son — 3-year-old MATEO, who in one of the episodes I was glad to miss… “Barcelona”. However, after receiving a “scolding” from dad’s friend Suarez, the boy continued to be sick correctly.
Lionel Messi with his sons MATEO and Thiago
Forward “Barcelona” Luis Suarez brought his son Benjamin to the stands of camp Nou the day before the sixth anniversary boys
Recall that Messi is already recovered from injury but not yet back to full training. The coaching staff hopes that the Argentinian will be able to help Barca in the match of the 3rd round of the national championship against CA Osasuna.
Recall that in the opening round of La Liga Barcelona lost to Athletic, conceding the handsome 38-year-old Player, and with three points is in the standings to ninth place. Lossless (with six points) are only Sevilla and Atletico Madrid.
Video of the match “Barcelona” — “Betis” — 5:2
