France again suspends search for sailors from the Bourbon Rhode
France winding down search-and-rescue operation in the Atlantic ocean, where they still remain missing seven sailors with ocean tug Bourbon Rhode. Six of them — citizens of Ukraine (according to the Odessa mass media, all of them are residents of Odessa region) and another captain — a citizen of Croatia.
On the termination of the search operation reports, in particular, the French news Agency France Quest with reference to the prefect of Martinique franc Robin (Frank Robine). According to the prefect, the operation is stopped due to the fact that he does not believe in the probability of finding the missing sailors alive, or at least to find their bodies.
The French authorities for a second time declare the termination of the rescue operation. : Andrei Ismail, Alexander korshikov, Vyacheslav Kovalchuk, Evgeny Melgunov, Oleg Kravets and Dmitry Kozyrev.
We will remind, during a press marathon on October 10 the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said about the continuation of searches in France sailors who were on Board the crashed vessel Bourbon Rhode.
