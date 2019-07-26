France declared that the sabotage in space, involving the Russian spy satellite (PHOTO)

Loading...

The Minister of defence of France, Florence Parlee stated that the Russian satellite “Luch-Olimp” left “calling card” on eight new satellites. Being spied on, they have been burned or blinded, the Minister said. Last year she claimed that the satellite tried to intercept the Franco-Italian apparatus.

The Russian space Agency on Thursday said that data surprised the French side, reports TASS. “In state Corporation “Roscosmos” carefully and was surprised to read with the statements of the Minister of the Armed forces of France, Florence Parlee, given in the TASS report. Due to the fact that the systems monitoring space, there are only Russia and the United States, I would like to ask the Minister, who is the source of the information to which she refers?” commented the Agency.

In addition, the Corporation asked whether there was announced information verified. “Did she [parley] these data on faith or still trying to somehow verify the information before you make such statements?” – said in Roskosmos.

The defense Minister also said that France would spend on the space armed forces of 700 million euros. According to her, has been allocated more than 3.5 billion euros for a full update satellites.

Informed about the creation of space command has announced the President of France Emmanuel macron.

We will remind, last year Florence parley announced that the Russian satellite “Luch-Olimp” in 2017, came close to the Franco-Italian communications satellite Athena-Fidus , which provides secure military communications.

According to Parlee, “it was not only unfriendly behaviour”. The maneuvers of the Russian satellite, can be called an “act of espionage”.

“We’re in danger. The stakes are high. Our communications, our military doctrine, our everyday actions are under threat,” said parley, speaking about the alignment of forces in space. Russian action in outer space she called “a small Star wars”.

The new strategy space defense

Air force (air force), France will turn into air and space forces (VKS) in the framework of the new strategy space defense, whose main provisions are presented on Thursday, Minister for the armed forces of France, Florence Parlee. Stream press conference was conducted in the microblog Twitter, the French defense Ministry.

“Most importantly, the space command will be established on September 1, it will deal with military aspects of space, said parley. – This command will replace megamisama space command and will obey the country’s air force, which will become the air and space forces.” According to her, the operations center will be located under Toulouse, the office initially will include 220 employees, and later their number will increase.

“Now for the army, space is the final frontier. The latest technological frontier, which we must cross,” said parley, calling it a logical step in light of the emergence of the air force after the invention of the airplane and the advent of kiberprestupniki with the emergence of cyber threats.

“The second point is all our legal conditions that need to be upgraded – said parley. – So far, our operations in space are subject to the same rules as the mission of private players, but this must change.” At the same time, she stressed that the legislative changes must conform to international law.

“In the near future will be presented a bill aimed at changing the law from 2008 on space operations. It will be based on two principles: to release our troops to protect our options,” she said.

According to parley, now for the operation of the satellites answered by the staff of the National centre for space studies of France. But these activities involve the military.

“Now we consider possibility of regulation of developing commercial activity in space,” said the Minister. In particular, according to her, it will be about the observations from the Ground or from space, as well as “on the interception of electromagnetic signals from space”.

“The third point – we must improve the capabilities of our space defense”, – said parley. The Minister announced the complete renewal of the fleet of satellites of the Ministry of the armed forces up to 2025. For these purposes it is planned to allocate an additional 700 million euros, which added to the already announced 3.6 billion euros. “I wish we had patrolling nano-satellites 2023. They would become the “eyes” of our most precious satellites,” said she.

“We should be well aware of the surrounding objects that intersect them [satellites] trajectory. We should be able to detect them, to detect a suspicious, unfriendly or hostile actions against our military satellites and our space interests,” she said. According to parley, we are developing a new space radar to detect satellites “- sized box from under the Shoe” at a distance of 1.5 thousand km.

“Together with our European partners we need to achieve [the establishment of] a new shared funds [observation] for the analysis of the space situation. I look forward in particular to Germany regarding the creation of the core of our space exploration,” said the Minister.

In the presence of intelligence can be organized and active defense, said parley. “If our satellites are threatened, we will consider the opportunity to dazzle the companions of our opponents,” she explained.

According to the Minister, Paris reserves the time and means to retaliate. For these purposes, in particular, can be used powerful lasers, which are now in development, added parley. Appropriate weapons, she said, can be placed in both main satellites and patrolling nano-satellites.