France Football explained the lack of even the most expensive player in the world in the list of candidates for “Golden ball”
Neymar
France Football announced the full list of 30 contenders for the “Golden ball”, but for the first time in 8 years was not forward “Paris Saint-Germain” Neymar.
The editorial Board explained this by the fact that the Brazilian was away for awhile due to injury, conceding the match of 1/8 Champions League against “Manchester United”, the America’s Cup with the Brazilian national team and the beginning of Ligue 1, said isport.ua.
In addition, against Neymar played and the situation with his unfulfilled transfer to Barcelona, when he pushed the fan in the final match of French Cup.
Note that the winner will be called on 2 December by results of voting among journalists.
Recall that the transfer of Neymar from Barca PSG was worth 222 million euros.