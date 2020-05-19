France Football has named the most powerful man in football: the result is amazing
Nasser Al-Khelaifi
Authoritative site France Football has compiled a ranking of the top 50 most influential people in football. However, French journalists have published only part of the rating.
In the first place, quite unexpectedly, turned out to be the owner of the Champions of the French club “Paris Saint-Germain” Nasser al-Khelaifi, who heads the company beIN Media Group, which is the TV partner of the FIFA world Cup 2022 in Qatar.
The three came forward “Juventus” Cristiano Ronaldo and the head of FIFA, Gianni Infantino.
The nomination came head coach of “Liverpool” and “Manchester city” Jurgen Klopp and Josep Guardiola, respectively. Also in the rankings are influential football agents Mino Rayol, Pini Zahavi and Jorge Mendes, the players Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kilian Mbappe, Raheem sterling, Mohamed Salah, also head of China comrade XI.
The complete rankings will be published today.