France Football named the highest-paid footballer
According to research by the respected publication France Football, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar remain the three most highly paid footballers in the world.
The study estimated the income of the players by adding their expected gross salary and income from the rights to the image to the bonuses received last season.
As a result, the publication evaluates the gross annual income is the captain of Barcelona in a € 131 million.
Portuguese striker of Juventus for this indicator to fall about 13 million and is second in the list.
Brazilian star “Paris St Germain” who moved to France from Barcelona for a record amount in 2017, ranked third with total revenue of 95 million euros.
Note that this is the ninth time in the last eleven years when Messi topped the rating in the study by France Football . But Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar are in the top three in revenues in 2013.
This triumvirate formed a kind of emptiness following the Neymar Gareth bale real Madrid earned “only” 38.7 million euros.
Among football coaches for the second consecutive year holds the palm coach “Atletico” Diego Simeone with a total salary € 40.5 million, ahead of Antonio Conte from “inter” (30 million) and Josep Guardiola from Manchester city (27 million).