France Football presented the symbolic team of the decade

| December 30, 2019 | Sport | No Comments

France Football представил символическую сборную десятилетия

Neymar, Messi and Ronaldo
Respected magazine France Football has presented the symbolic team of the last decade.

France Football представил символическую сборную десятилетия

It included: goalkeeper Iker Casillas (Spain); defenders Philipp Lahm (Germany), Virgil van Dijk (Holland), Sergio Ramos (Spain) and Marcelo (Brazil); Midfielders Xavi (Spain), Luka Modric (Croatia) and Andres Iniesta (Spain); forwards Lionel Messi (Argentina), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) and Neymar (Brazil).

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr