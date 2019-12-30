France Football presented the symbolic team of the decade
Neymar, Messi and Ronaldo
Respected magazine France Football has presented the symbolic team of the last decade.
It included: goalkeeper Iker Casillas (Spain); defenders Philipp Lahm (Germany), Virgil van Dijk (Holland), Sergio Ramos (Spain) and Marcelo (Brazil); Midfielders Xavi (Spain), Luka Modric (Croatia) and Andres Iniesta (Spain); forwards Lionel Messi (Argentina), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) and Neymar (Brazil).