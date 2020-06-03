France Football ranked the most passionate stadiums in the world

“Bombonera”

In the latest issue of France Football magazine published the ranking of the most passionate stadiums in the world.

Top 30 headed home arena of the Argentine “Boca juniors” – “Bombonera”.

In second place is the legendary Anfield, the home stadium of English “Liverpool”. By the way, today, Liverpool celebrates the 128th anniversary of its founding.

Closed priserna three arena Dortmund “Borussia” – “Signal Iduna Park”.

The Ukrainian arena in this nomination was not included French journalists.

Top 10 ranking.

  1. “La Bombonera” (Boca Juniors)
  2. Anfield (Liverpool)
  3. “Signal Iduna Park” (Borussia Dortmund)
  4. “Rajko Mitic” (“Crvena Zvezda”)
  5. Celtic Park (Celtic)
  6. “Monumental” (“River Plate”)
  7. “Vodafone Park” (“Besiktas”)
  8. “Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis” (Olympiakos)
  9. “San Mames” (“Athletic Bilbao”)
  10. Maracanã (Flamengo/Fluminense)

