France Football ranked the most passionate stadiums in the world
June 3, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
“Bombonera”
In the latest issue of France Football magazine published the ranking of the most passionate stadiums in the world.
Top 30 headed home arena of the Argentine “Boca juniors” – “Bombonera”.
In second place is the legendary Anfield, the home stadium of English “Liverpool”. By the way, today, Liverpool celebrates the 128th anniversary of its founding.
Closed priserna three arena Dortmund “Borussia” – “Signal Iduna Park”.
The Ukrainian arena in this nomination was not included French journalists.
Top 10 ranking.
- “La Bombonera” (Boca Juniors)
- Anfield (Liverpool)
- “Signal Iduna Park” (Borussia Dortmund)
- “Rajko Mitic” (“Crvena Zvezda”)
- Celtic Park (Celtic)
- “Monumental” (“River Plate”)
- “Vodafone Park” (“Besiktas”)
- “Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis” (Olympiakos)
- “San Mames” (“Athletic Bilbao”)
- Maracanã (Flamengo/Fluminense)