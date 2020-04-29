France has developed three options for the allocation of seats was completed ahead of schedule in the football championship
On the eve of Prime Minister of France Edouard Philippe, speaking before the National Assembly, announced the cancellation of all sporting events in the country in season 2019/20 due to pandemic coronavirus.
In this regard, the management of Professional football League of France has developed three possible scenarios for the allocation of permits in the European Cup tournaments from the League 1, according to rmc sport.
Note that the representation in the Champions League there are no questions – in all three options in the main European club tournament fall “Paris Saint-Germain, Marseille and Rennes,” and in that order (affects grade elementary participate in the tournament).
But with the representation in the Europa League and candidates for the reduction in class – is not so clear.
Option 1. To distribute on average points per game.
Champions League: PSG (group stage), Marseille (matches the playoffs) and Rennes (3rd preliminary round).
Europa League: Lille (group stage), “Rheims” and “nice” (preliminary round).
Departure area: the play-offs will play a “Him” from the 18th place in League 2 will drop the “Amiens” and “Toulouse”.
Option 2. Distribute the clubs in the current table, not taking into account the 28-th round (it was not finished)
Champions League: see Option 1.
Europa League: Lille (group stage), Lyon and Montpellier (preliminary round).
Departure area: see Option 1.
Option 3. To complete the championship at the end of the first round (19 games)
Champions League: see Option 1.
Europa League: Lille (group stage), “Nantes” and “Reims” (the preliminary round).
Departure area: the play-offs will play an “Amen” from the 18th place in League 2 will leave “Him” and “Toulouse”.