France returns 40-degree heat: expected new temperature records (PHOTOS)

France returns “heat wave”, which is in the country called Canicule. Abnormal weather will be established on a relatively short three days, but, according to forecasts, the temperature will exceed 40 degree mark in many regions, according to RFI.

According to the forecast of Météo-France, 23 July the air temperature warms up to 40-41 degrees, and in some places up to the 43’s. the hottest day will be July 25. Forecasters expect that will be broken many temperature records. In Paris, for example, the temperature rises to 42 degrees.

Because of the heat in 59 French Department declared “orange” alert level, in 73 departments have imposed restrictions on water use. They also apply to industry and agriculture.

Paris has stepped up its programme in the case of heat. The city will work with public spaces air-conditioned, special water fountains and sprays of water parks and gardens will be open at night.

The French Minister of agriculture announced the introduction of emergency measures for farmers and pastoralists: in many departments they are assigned to buy hay and stock them for future use to feed their animals. In addition, the government would like to forbid the farmers to send animals to slaughter because of lack of feed, as it was last year, because this leads to an imbalance in the market and reduces the price of meat, transmits television channel Euronews.

In connection with the drought, the French authorities intend to ask for assistance from the EU. As reported in the Ministry of agriculture of the country, the government will ask the payment of European aid to farmers in the amount of one billion euros.

The RFI notes that, according to forecasts, the heat will be accompanied by ozone pollution. In the Auvergne region-Rhone-Alpes on Monday recorded the highest concentration of ozone in the air. In the coming days the situation should deteriorate. In Paris and Lyon will introduce a ban on the departure side of the car. In the capital of France will introduce a special single public transport ticket for 3,80 euros per day.

Stormnews recalls that the first heat wave struck France at the end of last month. 28 Jun record, recorded August 12, 2003 in the municipality of Contrac of the Gard Department and comprised of 44.1°C was exceeded in many areas. The maximum for that day recognized the importance of 45.9°C in the municipality of Gallargues-Le-Montueux in the same Department. A few days ago, examined data from all weather stations in Météo-France came to the conclusion that the new maximum is 46°C and belongs to the municipality of Vararg of the Department of Herault.