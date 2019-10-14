France – Turkey: online video goals of the match of UEFA Euro 2020
Monday, October 14, the world Champions, France at the “Stade de France” in Paris to take command of Turkey in the qualifying tournament for Euro 2020. Kick — off at 21:45.
Among themselves will meet the leaders of group H, having after seven games played, 18 points. His only loss Les Bleus suffered at the beginning of June just in Istanbul — the Turks played very confidently and has won with two goals in the first half.
By the way, after the previous match of the qualifying tournament, which was won by the home win over Albania (1:0), Turkey is caught in a political scandal. Scoring a goal in injury time, the players almost all of them ran to fan the podium and in the military manner saluted. Many regarded this celebration as the support of the Turkish army, which recently launched a military operation in Syria.
Online for goals scored in the match you can watch in this news.
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter