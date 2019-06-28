France vs United States live streaming free: preview, prediction
France – United States. Forecast for the Women’s World Championship (06/28/2019)
Our forecast for the duel France – USA, which will be held on June 28. French women could claim the highest places, but in rivals the main favorites. Who will pass on?
France
The women’s team of France is hosting the biggest event of the year, going so far without defeat. Norway (2: 1) and Nigeria (1: 0) beat the French with a modest score, but against South Korea (4: 0) showed decent implementation. In the 1/8 finals Brazil managed to get through (2: 1, dv), although the rivals reached extra time, contrary to many predictions.
Renyu has already scored three successful strikes.
USA
The women’s team of the United States of America has gained amazing shape and plays with everyone. North Americans managed to beat the record of performance, sending 13 goals to the gates of Thailand, and Alex Morgan took part in eight of them, taking the intermediate first place in the standings of scorers.
In the last stage, the national team overcame the resistance of Spain (2: 1), although the rate for a quick start did not play and both goals were scored from a penalty.
Statistics
USA does not lose 13 games in a row.
France loses nine games in a row.
France scored three goals in two of three past in-person meetings.
Forecast
We believe that today’s meeting will be the main highlight of the World Championship, since it is hard to come up with a brighter poster for the Paris quarter-finals. Perhaps this game will later be called the hidden finale, so we are waiting for the spectacle for the fans and more than two goals. Also, do not exclude extra time.